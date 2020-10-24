Edwin Junkert born Feb. 27, 1922, went to his heavenly home with his Lord on Oct. 15, 2020. He was a man of tremendous faith. He was a farmer, car mechanic, construction worker and a light machine operator. He was born in Willa, North Dakota. He served in the Army as a Technician 5th Grade, 325 Medical Battalion, 100th Division. Battles included Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe including the Battle of the Bulge. He was honored to experience an Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2013.