Edwin Levi Stickney passed away at the age of 95 on Dec. 23, 2022 in Billings, MT surrounded by family. Born on May 8, 1927, to George and Doris (Brenner) Stickney in Beloit, WI, he was the second of four children.

Ed attended Murray High School in St. Paul, MN and graduated in 1945. After his Military service in the Korean Conflict, he attended Macalester College for his undergraduate degree in Premed and received his Doctorate in Family Practice from the University of Chicago. He completed his internship at Minneapolis General Hospital.

While at Macalester, Ed met Jessica Page and they were married in June of 1951. They had their first child, Claudia Jean in Chicago in 1954. The family moved to Broadus, MT where Ed started his own family medicine practice in 1955 as the only physician in town. During this time Ed and Jess had their second and third children: Laura Jane born in 1955 followed by Jeffrey Page in 1957.

In 1961 the family moved to Miles City, MT where he practiced medicine for 37 years. Even after moving to Miles City, Ed would fly his own plane back to Broadus to see patients. In 1998 Ed and Jess moved to Billings, MT and he retired in 2000 after practicing part time with Billings Clinic. He was avidly involved in the church, and Ed and Jess volunteered their time and leadership to many organizations and financially supported many nonprofits they held dear.

Anyone who knew Ed would say he was a stickler for the proper use of the English language, and he would correct any and all offenders. He also enjoyed word play and excelled in the art of "punishment." As much as he appreciated words, Ed lived and loved through music. He delighted in playing piano duets with family members and special friends. Whether it be duets with his son Jeff and daughter Laura or accompanying Claudia while she sang, there was nothing he cherished more. Music was his lifeblood.

Ed lived a wonderfully long life. The memory of his wit, his joy, his love of family and his passion for making the world a better place will carry on through those who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by both parents, sister Katherine (William) Huber, brother Robert Stickney, wife Jessica Stickney, brother-in-law David (Mary Fran) Page, and sisters-in-law Elizabeth Owens and Judy Stickney.

He is survived by his children Claudia (Bob) Fife, Laurel, MT; Laura (John) Blodgett, Billings, MT; and Jeffrey (Peggy) Stickney, Missoula, MT; brother George (Sharron Gebhardt) Stickney, Gilbert, AZ; and sister-in-law Janet Hawk, Billings, MT. Grandchildren Andrew (Julienne) Stickney, Jessica (Randy) Mayes, William (Kristin) Fife, David Stickney and great-grandchildren Kayden, Liam, Lena, Rook, Ruby, and Duke along with many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A Memorial will take place May 8, at 2 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church. Contributions can be made to Rocky Mountain College, Intermountain Children's Home, Mayflower Congregational Church or a charity of your choice.

