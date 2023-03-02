Edwin O. Odegard was born into a large farming family in Wyndmere, North Dakota in 1922, shortly after the first influenza pandemic. One of six brothers and three sisters, my Father adored his family. After school, his mother would serve all the kids a bowl of soup, usually bean with a chunk of ham to sweeten the broth, before they had to head back out and tend to the animals and the daily chores. That soup must have been magic, because for 100 years, any type of bean soup was his first choice for lunch and dinner, and don't skimp on the ham.

Growing up in the Battle Lake area of Minnesota offered opportunities to carouse in the many dance halls that dotted the back roads of rural lake country. He was a great dancer and could cut a rug like a professional. Many stories started and ended in those dance halls and he and his sisters loved to reminisce about those days.

Dad played the accordion from a young age as well as the guitar, and the fiddle, by ear. He had perfect pitch and could sit and pick out songs and play them for whomever would listen. Dad, Mom, and I would often play together in the living room, mom on the piano, me on the fiddle and dad on the guitar. Music was always a part of his life. At 75 he bought an electric guitar and an amp… Rock on!

He served in World War II as a PFC. in the 3rd Infantry Reg. 23rd Corps of the US Army from 1944 to 1946. Along with all his brothers, The Odegard Boys were highlighted in the Perham paper for their service. He was up for a promotion to Sergeant but was late for report because he was driving a "Bigwig" and his commanding officer "didn't care" that he was actually doing his job… so Dad threw his boot at him. And the next morning, his name was erased from the board.

"I would do it again, he was a **^^$". He returned from the war, honorably discharged (Though the VA has yet to acknowledge his service due to their incompetent recording keeping and lackadaisical government workers.) He worked for a grocer driving truck, as a mechanic and for his parents on the farm, when he came home. Previously, his brother, Talbert aka “"Tubb" had married Ruth Qualley and from that union Dad met my Mother, Marilyn Qualley. May 27, 1949, Edwin and Marilyn tied the knot and honeymooned in Minneapolis, returning the following day. Mom went back to school to get her Master's and Dad held down the home front for her. A few years later, Mom accepted a teaching position in Billings, Montana where Dad worked as a mason, traveling the state and Wyoming building homes, and epic mountain lodges out of brick, cut stone and river stone. Working for himself, and together with his best friend and fellow contractor Lyle Borgan, they created lasting treasures in the treasure state, a testament to their talent.

He and Mom were charter members of Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings; Dad donating his time, money and talent to lay the brick for the sanctuary on the original building on Wicks Lane, which is now City Church of Billings. Our family spent a lot of time at 406 Wicks Lane.

I am their only child, arriving in 1968. He always called me Sissy. He was the best Dad, coming home, exhausted, smelling of mortar from laying brick, he would throw a softball to me till Mom called us in for supper, playing Chutes and Ladders until it was time for my bath. Whatever I asked, he was there. I remember one late fall night, he accidently hit our old cat, Packey, in the driveway with his Pinto station wagon. He sold the car the foIlowing week, never wanting to be in it again. You see, Vikings don't necessarily like to feel all the feels, and he loved his animals.

Mom died in 1998, her final years being cared for by my Father. Her death was hastened by negligent care in a Billings, Montana nursing home. This egregious situation, changed the way I would care for my Father, and how Dad's later years were shaped. Our family was forever changed, "beauty instead of ashes." It was after this that Dad began a wonderful friendship with Anna Rekdal. Our familes were back door neighbors…and Ann became a wonderful companion to Dad, attending her family functions. I was so happy to see Daddy smile again.

As he aged, the decision was made to have Dad move to NY in 2013. He quickly made friends and created his new home in Chatham. His carpentry shop, his golf cart, his Tahoe, his dog Gigi, his cigars, his appearance on Dr. Oz all became a part of his persona "VikingDad". My Dad was the original "MacGuyver" at 95 helped refit fixtures, revamp sofas, and built a seating bar for my salon, another best day for me. He was 99 when he went to Minneapolis to see his favorite Irish Singer, Danny O'Donnell! A happenstance private breakfast with Danny and lots of photos started that day. Listening to my Father sing God Bless America that evening, will be my favorite memory. But most of all it was his kindness, his love to gab, his attention to detail, his sharp memory and wit that made him so very special to all that knew him. He always commented on my clothes, though he felt that tunics and leggings made me look like Robin Hood, most of the time he said, "you look pretty Sissy."

We had dodged every bullet, Dad was never hospitalized, he recovered from Covid-19, yet he could not run from dementia. The only way that we managed was through the help of caregivers, Melanie, Kim, Sarah, and Cass who always made sure that he was loved. We also had the help of Hospice. My only regret is that we didn't have them on board sooner; their ability to provide support for the whole family AND palliative care was a blessing.

"Edwin Oscar Odegard, Uncle Eddie, #VikingDad, Pops, Daddy", died peacefully at the ripe old age of 100 in the early hours of December 14, 2022 in his home, with his daughter, Paula and his dog, Gigi by his side. Cardinals arrived at dawn, a sign that heaven was full of family rejoicing in this final reunion.

He leaves behind his son-in-law Paul Colarusso, of Chatham, who always kept that baby blue, 1975 Olds in tip top shape, Step-Grandsons, Paul Jr., and Antonio, that he constantly asked about, making sure both were ok. His many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that he adored. Ann Rekdal's grandchildren and great grandchildren held a special place in his heart, he LOVED to be called Grandpa Ed.

He is also survived by his favorite sister-in-law, Mrs. Helma Mitchell, of Fargo, ND. He especially liked when she served the good donuts.

A service of interment will be held Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave. Billings. All are welcome.In lieu of all flowers, donations can be made in honor of Edwin Odegard to the "Pave the Way Fund" at Attn: Sandra Grady Maria College, 700 New Scotland Ave. Albany, NY 12208