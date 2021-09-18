Our Angel got her wings.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mom and Grandmother, Eileen Jeanette Walker, on March 12, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 93.

Mom was born on June 22, 1927 to Roy T. and Harriet M. Young at her uncle's home in Glendive, MT. She was “the baby girl” and was welcomed into a loving family! She had four brothers, Phil, Emmet, Hawley, and Ardell, who always made life interesting and fun. She also had a sister, Mary, who died young, when mom was only 12.

Mom had many good friends and graduated from Dawson County High School in 1946. There she met Robert A. Walker, “Bob”, and they were married in June 1946. To this union four children were born: Mary, Patty (deceased), Karin, and Scott.

Mom was not only a great homemaker and mom, but she and Dad played for “Old Time Dances”! Mom played the piano, which she was so good at, even though she was self-taught from the time she was a child. She could sing, too, and learned to read music! Even years later, she would sit down at the old upright and play and sing! Mary was old enough to remember the old songs and most of the words!