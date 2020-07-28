Eileen M. Lewis passed away on July 25, 2020, at age 90. Her beloved children surviving her are Laura Pivonka, Bruce Barnes; grandchildren Owen Hoffman, Janet Hoffman, Erica Ray, Nathan Barnes; and also a sister, Linda Williams; and niece and nephew, Rachel Williams and Aaron Williams. She was born in Lander, Wyoming, to Harley and Marie Halstead.
Growing up in Dry Creek oil field outside of Bridger, she attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. She went on to graduate from Red Lodge High School in 1948, an experience she thoroughly enjoyed. In fact, she spoke all the time about her fond memories in Red Lodge. She went on to Nurses' training, and eventually married Henry L. Barnes, who was in the Air Force. After 20 years, he retired from the Air Force, and she went on to achieve her B.A. degree in Special Ed and eventually worked as a Social Worker for Yellowstone County, placing children into adoptive homes. She often said how rewarding this job was, when she would find really happy matches for the children.
Eileen traveled the world over, but especially loved her several trips to Turkey and Egypt. After her husband passed away, she met another wonderful man, Kenneth E. Lewis, and enjoyed 25 blissful years of marriage with him until his passing.
An avid reader of mysteries and adventure nonfiction novels, her favorite one was 'Into Thin Air.' She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by her family, her friends, and all who knew her.
Private services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at 1001 Avenue C, Billings, MT 59102.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
