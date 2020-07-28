Eileen M. Lewis

Growing up in Dry Creek oil field outside of Bridger, she attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. She went on to graduate from Red Lodge High School in 1948, an experience she thoroughly enjoyed. In fact, she spoke all the time about her fond memories in Red Lodge. She went on to Nurses' training, and eventually married Henry L. Barnes, who was in the Air Force. After 20 years, he retired from the Air Force, and she went on to achieve her B.A. degree in Special Ed and eventually worked as a Social Worker for Yellowstone County, placing children into adoptive homes. She often said how rewarding this job was, when she would find really happy matches for the children.