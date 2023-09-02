Eileen M. Pritting, 91, a loving wife, mother and grandmother went to meet her husband Joseph V. Pritting in heaven for a long-awaited dance on July 27, 2023. Joseph died on December 12, 1988.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery following the Mass.

Eileen was born on March 21, 1932, in Bronx, NY to Assunta and Arcangelo Bez. She married Joe in the Bronx, on July 5, 1952. They met while working at the Home Insurance Company in New York, they moved to San Francisco in 1954 where Susan was born then to Great Falls in 1956 where Joe, Jeanette, Emily and Jacquie were born.

In 1978 they moved to Billings for 10 years and then returned to Great Falls until 2011 when Eileen moved to Billings with Jacquie and Tom. Eileen spent her last year in sunny SC with Jeanette and Dean.

Eileen worked in the insurance and banking industries. She was the cheerful person who fielded calls at Pam Hansen Alfred State Farm and provided a lot of people with her effective, caring approach to customer service.

Eileen was a devout Catholic all her life and always involved in Altar Society, a member of the Catholic Daughters, Insurance Assoc. of Great Falls and University of GF Guild. The Pritting family was active members of the St. Gerard's Parish Family and involved in the Pre-Lenten Festivals, Art shows and activities.

Mom was always very talented and came up with the best Halloween costumes, parties and made everyone's birthday so special. Her cards and $2 bills will be missed by many. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and lead by example encouraging all their children to be the best they could be at anything they set their mind to. Mom made everyone feel welcome in the Pritting home and always made room around the table for a guest or an extra friend brought home from school. JMJ You're a class act Mom, sharing your kindness with all you met. We hope to live our lives following your lead. Thank you for the love, support and example you've given us.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her mother and father, son-in-law, Thomas Kittson and brother, Desmond Bez. Survivors include children: Susan (Ron) Runyon of Bothell, WA, Joe (Julie) Pritting of Seattle, WA, Jeanette (Dean) Swint of Fort Mill, SC, Emily LaSalle of Helena, MT, Jacquie Kittson of Billings, MT; grandchildren: Jessica Johnson, Lauren Pritting, Matthew Pritting, Nicolas Swint, Andrew (Megan) Swint, Alison Swint, Brittany Poeschl, Rebecca LaSalle and Katie LaSalle; sister, Cynthia (Tom) Egan, Lorraine Bez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Angel Horses, Inc., PO Box 20797, Billings, MT 59104 where Eileen spent numerous days with the horses and donkeys or Holy Spirit Catholic Church or St. Pius X Catholic Church in Eileen's honor. Send cards to Jacquie Kittson, 2105 Santiago Blvd., Billings, MT 59101.