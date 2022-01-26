Eileen May Luoma

Eileen May Stein was born July 17, 1932, the youngest child of Lydia and Emil Stein. She grew up in Roberts, MT and graduated from Roberts High School. Eileen married Marvin Luoma on June 10, 1950.
Eileen and Marvin farmed and ranched on the Red Lodge West Bench where they raised four sons. Eileen also worked as a nursing assistant in the Red Lodge hospital for many years until retiring. Marvin preceded her in death in 1984. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Eugene and Eino Stein, and sisters, Ellen Pietala and Esther Luoma.
Eileen is survived by her sons, Ken (Tonette) of Billings, MT, John (Debbie) of Olathe, KS, Rich (Cindy) of Red Lodge, MT and Dennis (Hallie) of Joliet, MT. Eleven grandchildren, Gretchen Owen, Michael Luoma, Jeffrey (Brenda) Luoma, Jennifer Reeves, Cory (Katie) Luoma, Colin (Stephanie) Luoma, Kelli Luoma, Katie Luoma, Jordan Luoma, Josh Luoma and Joelle Luoma and 17 great-grandchildren. Also, surviving niece, Linda Coleman and nephews, Arnold and Leroy Luoma.
Eileen was one of the worlds' best pie and Finn bread bakers. Always tantalizing family and friends during holidays and special gatherings. She enjoyed bowling, playing pinochle, crossword puzzles, playing video games with the grandkids and gathering with friends at Red Lodge Senior Citizens Center. Eileen attended many basketball, football and baseball games watching and cheering on her children and grandchildren playing high school sports. She traveled to Finland and several times to Hawaii and also enjoyed several cruises. She was a member of Kaleva, (Finnish organization), she also participated in Red Lodge's Festival of Nations. Eileen moved from her home in Red Lodge to St. John's United Assisted Living in Billings, MT in 2013 and into St. John's Nursing Facility in 2018 where she passed away.
We would like to thank the staff at St John's for the care and love they gave Mom!
A graveside service will be held at Red Lodge Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 28 at 1 pm.
A no-host gathering to share memories of Eileen will follow the service at Sam's Tap Room in Red Lodge. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.