Eileen May Luoma

Eileen May Stein was born July 17, 1932, the youngest child of Lydia and Emil Stein. She grew up in Roberts, MT and graduated from Roberts High School. Eileen married Marvin Luoma on June 10, 1950.

Eileen and Marvin farmed and ranched on the Red Lodge West Bench where they raised four sons. Eileen also worked as a nursing assistant in the Red Lodge hospital for many years until retiring. Marvin preceded her in death in 1984. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Eugene and Eino Stein, and sisters, Ellen Pietala and Esther Luoma.

Eileen is survived by her sons, Ken (Tonette) of Billings, MT, John (Debbie) of Olathe, KS, Rich (Cindy) of Red Lodge, MT and Dennis (Hallie) of Joliet, MT. Eleven grandchildren, Gretchen Owen, Michael Luoma, Jeffrey (Brenda) Luoma, Jennifer Reeves, Cory (Katie) Luoma, Colin (Stephanie) Luoma, Kelli Luoma, Katie Luoma, Jordan Luoma, Josh Luoma and Joelle Luoma and 17 great-grandchildren. Also, surviving niece, Linda Coleman and nephews, Arnold and Leroy Luoma.