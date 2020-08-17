Eileen "Tex" Russell

I worked at Clarks Market, Aileen's, Mildred Hazel, and Mtn. Bell Telephone before quitting to enjoy my home, husband, and friends. I loved my crafts, cooking for my friends, fishing trips to Hebgen Lake and my many trips to Orlando Florida and Las Vegas. My many friends in Billings and through out the United States were a big part of my life, especially after Walter passed away. I was able to cope because of the loving concerns of many special friends. A few such as Sherry & Jerry Jones, Wil & Beth Husted, Vicky Puetz, Ed & Pat Shaw, Bill & Peg Woolston, The Randy Hanks family, Sandy Mrachek, Karol & Dave Holmberg, Billy Monroe, Lu Palpping, Doris & Dick Lagaly, Ken & Beth Hall, Eunice & Tom Shishkowsky, Leona Jovanovich, Tim & JoAnn Birkle, Bud & Carol Mitzman, a very dear friend Shotze & Floyd Boland, a very very dear niece Pat Luptak Brandine, and Kayhan & Laura Ostovar were especially very special to me. So many other friends and out of state friends, not mentioned above, kept my spirits up. Please know how special you are. I don't know how I would have made it without these dear people.