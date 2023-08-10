Elaine Chabot

BOZEMAN - Elaine Chabot, 79, of Bozeman passed away on August 7, 2023.

A Funeral Mass will be held in Bozeman on Monday, August 14th at 11 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

A Graveside Service will be held in Scobey, MT on Wednesday, August 16th at 1 P.M. at the Daniels County Cemetery with a reception to follow.

Condolences can be sent to www.dokkennelson.com