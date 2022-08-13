Elaine F. Hine of Billings, Montana passed away peacefully on July 22, after a courageous battle with cancer and pneumonia. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Elaine was a truly wonderful woman and will be dearly missed by her daughter Kristin Davidson and son-in-law Scott Davidson; her nieces and nephews Denise, Nick, Kayla and Nickadoums Heinzman; and her life long friends and partners-in-crime LaFawn, Kathy, Janice and Mary Jane.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Donations can be made in her honor to Billings Clinic Foundation or Billings Catholic High School (BCCHS) Foundation, Class of 63.