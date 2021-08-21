Elaine L. Burgin-Moore

Elaine Burgin-Moore left this earth for heaven surrounded by close friends on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after losing her battle with cancer.
Elaine was born Elaine Louise Calahan to Foster and Louise Calahan on Sept. 14, 1943 in Kenton, OH. She was raised in Plymouth, MI and graduated from Plymouth High School.
Elaine was a free spirit and worked in a number of interesting occupations which included being a stewardess for Braniff Airlines, working with Amtrak, NASA, and was also a model for a local department store.
She married the love of her life, Richard ‘Dick' Burgin in the early 1980's and together they managed ranch properties. They later moved to Billings, and Elaine was employed at the Billings Clinic for many years until she retired in 2009. Dick ultimately predeceased Elaine.
Elaine later connected with her high school sweetheart, Jim Moore. Elaine relocated to Missouri where they were married. Jim passed away shortly after their marriage, and Elaine returned to Billings.
She volunteered at the Yellowstone Animal Shelter, was active in her church, enjoyed bowling, and most importantly was a great friend.
Elaine is survived by her sister, Ellen Fisher, Fairfax, VA, cat Kimmie, and numerous close friends.
Please join us for A Celebration of Elaine's Life which will be held on Saturday, August 28, 11 a.m. at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 25 Hilltop Road, Billings, MT. A luncheon will follow at the church.
Elaine has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice or New Hope Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.cfgbillings.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.