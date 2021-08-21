Elaine L. Burgin-Moore

Elaine Burgin-Moore left this earth for heaven surrounded by close friends on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after losing her battle with cancer.

Elaine was born Elaine Louise Calahan to Foster and Louise Calahan on Sept. 14, 1943 in Kenton, OH. She was raised in Plymouth, MI and graduated from Plymouth High School.

Elaine was a free spirit and worked in a number of interesting occupations which included being a stewardess for Braniff Airlines, working with Amtrak, NASA, and was also a model for a local department store.

She married the love of her life, Richard ‘Dick' Burgin in the early 1980's and together they managed ranch properties. They later moved to Billings, and Elaine was employed at the Billings Clinic for many years until she retired in 2009. Dick ultimately predeceased Elaine.

Elaine later connected with her high school sweetheart, Jim Moore. Elaine relocated to Missouri where they were married. Jim passed away shortly after their marriage, and Elaine returned to Billings.

She volunteered at the Yellowstone Animal Shelter, was active in her church, enjoyed bowling, and most importantly was a great friend.

Elaine is survived by her sister, Ellen Fisher, Fairfax, VA, cat Kimmie, and numerous close friends.