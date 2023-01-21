Elaine Louise Vinger

Elaine met Orren Vinger in November of 1955. They got engaged that December, and the two young Norwegians were married on St. Patty's Day in 1956. It was a whirlwind start to a romance that lasted nearly 67 years, holding hands to the end. They were blessed with three children—two sons, Terry and Mark, and a daughter, Tammy. Her greatest roles in life were as a wife and mother, raising her kids and supporting her family, including her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Elaine and Orren spent most of their married years between North Dakota and Montana, and eventually settled in Wolf Point, MT where they raised their family. They also enjoyed their time together in Billings, MT and Chandler, AZ, which allowed them to be close to family and their beloved grandkids.