Elaine Louise Vinger, 88, of Billings, MT passed peacefully into eternity on January 14. She was born November 17, 1934, in Magnet, NE and was one of six children born to Rader and Gertrude Remmen. She graduated from high school in Plainview, NE in 1953.
Elaine met Orren Vinger in November of 1955. They got engaged that December, and the two young Norwegians were married on St. Patty's Day in 1956. It was a whirlwind start to a romance that lasted nearly 67 years, holding hands to the end. They were blessed with three children—two sons, Terry and Mark, and a daughter, Tammy. Her greatest roles in life were as a wife and mother, raising her kids and supporting her family, including her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Elaine and Orren spent most of their married years between North Dakota and Montana, and eventually settled in Wolf Point, MT where they raised their family. They also enjoyed their time together in Billings, MT and Chandler, AZ, which allowed them to be close to family and their beloved grandkids.
Elaine was an avid reader. She loved crossword and regular puzzles, and she loved to bowl and golf. She was active in the Lutheran church and enjoyed helping with youth group. Elaine is survived by her loving husband Orren; son Terry (Trish) Vinger and their children Quinn (Kelsi) Vinger and granddaughter Sutton, Erin Vinger (Brady Hirschkorn), and Erika Vinger; daughter Tammy Baker (Mark McGinley) and Tammy's children Elizabeth (Seth) Thomas and grandchildren Adeline and Rylan, Kale Baker, and Alyse Baker; son Mark (Val) Vinger and their children Chase Vinger and Paige Vinger; and siblings Thelma (Vernon) Ewalt and Norman (Barbara) Remmen. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Carmen Matthis, Arnold Remmen, and Arlo Remmen; and son-in-law Kim Baker.
Services will be held at a later date. www.dokkennelson.com
