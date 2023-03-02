Elaine Michele Hill passed away in her home on February 23, 2023 in Billings, Montana. Elaine was born January 1, 1945 to Orma McKee and Charles Kapple. She was born in Long Beach, California with her four siblings and as a child had many wondrous adventures roaming the coast.

As a single mom, she raised three children Lawrence II, Rochele, and Jennifer in Billings, MT. Elaine worked the majority of her career at Billings Clinic. She was a strong woman raising her children independently with support from good friends along the way. Elaine was a grandmother and great grandmother to fourteen children. She had a very unique and special relationship with each family member. Elaine loved animals, enjoyed bird watching, and junkin'. She loved her yard work with beautiful flowers, a groomed lawn, and maintained trees.

Elaine, Mom, Grammy, G.G will be dearly missed and will forever be remembered as the matriarch of our family. She will survive on in each of us.