Elaine Ruth Adams 94, Laurel Montana, our beloved wife, mother daughter and sister, passed away at Riverstone Hospice Home on April 21.
Elaine was born in Wilcox, Nebraska on July 27, 1927. Married to her husband John on August 18,1946. They have spent 75 years together. She was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Anna Pickett and her brother Robert. She is survived by her husband John and three children John Adams III, Susan Schmierer and Curtis Adams, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, her sisters June Vantreese, and Carol Morrow. After earning her college teaching degree she taught grade school at Monte Vista and Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Polson and Laurel Montana. She will be laid to rest beside her first child at the Del Norte, Colorado cemetery. With god's love, we all say rest in peace with love from
