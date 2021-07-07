Elaine Swartz
Early Saturday, July 3, 2021, with family at her side, Elaine Swartz peacefully passed away at her apartment at Highgate Senior Living.
Elaine, born Oct. 27, 1930, was the second of three children born to Hans (Chase) and Elsie Sandbak. She grew up on the family homestead east of Broadview. Her grandson still has that farm today.
Elaine attended Bloom country school east of Broadview while in elementary, but went to high school in Billings, where she could live with relatives. She graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1948. After high school, Elaine attended Billings Business College.
On August 24, 1952, Elaine married the love her life, that neighbor boy, Gordon Swartz. From this union came three sons, Don, Dan and Richard.
Most of her time was spent on the family farm tending to her family and farm duties, but time was always found for community involvement, philanthropic organizations, friends, travel, and bridge!
In 1989, Elaine and Gordon purchased a cabin in the Whispering Pines area along the Boulder River south of Big Timber. Here they met many wonderful people, and enjoyed many years of beauty, and peaceful living.
In later years, Mom and Dad escaped the Montana winters to Mesa, Arizona. Since Arizona was quite a distance away, and family did not have much time to come to the Boulder in the summer, Mom wanted to be closer to family year-round, so they sold their cabin in Whispering Pines, gave up their Arizona lease, and bought a house in the Arbor Hills subdivision in the Billings Heights. They loved this home and area and the chance to see family more, but in 2018 it was decided to downsize and leave the concerns of house ownership to others, so Mom and Dad moved to the wonderful community of Highgate Senior Living on the west end of Billings.
After nearly 68 years of marriage, Gordon passed away August 18 of 2020, and Elaine missed him very much. After 10 1/2 months, Mom got to join Dad in paradise.
Thank you for the legacy Mom and Dad. Many can be a Mother and Father, but the special ones can be a Mom and Dad.
Preceding Elaine in death were her parents, husband Gordon, son Don, and her older brother Lyle.
Elaine is survived by her brother Dale (Shirley) Sandbak, of Napa California, daughter in law Susan of Billings, son Dan (Teri) of Ballantine, son Rich (Laurie) of Broadview, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren (to be ten in Oct.!).
A visitation is planned for Friday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m., with a celebration of Mom's life Saturday, July 10, at 10 a.m. Both of these will be held at the Smith West funeral chapel at 304 34th Street West, in Billings.
Memorials may be made to the Rapelje Evangelical Church, PO Box 56, Rapelje, MT 59067, the Bethlehem Congregational Church, Bethlehem UCC, PO Box 96, Worden MT 59088, or a charity of one's choice.
The family wishes to extend our thanks to the staff of Highgate Senior Living, and to Stillwater Hospice for their love, care and compassion for Mom. The last few months have been a challenge to say the least, but because of your loving attitude, you helped to make her final days here on earth the best they could be. We notice! Thank you.
