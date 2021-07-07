Elaine Swartz

Early Saturday, July 3, 2021, with family at her side, Elaine Swartz peacefully passed away at her apartment at Highgate Senior Living.

Elaine, born Oct. 27, 1930, was the second of three children born to Hans (Chase) and Elsie Sandbak. She grew up on the family homestead east of Broadview. Her grandson still has that farm today.

Elaine attended Bloom country school east of Broadview while in elementary, but went to high school in Billings, where she could live with relatives. She graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1948. After high school, Elaine attended Billings Business College.

On August 24, 1952, Elaine married the love her life, that neighbor boy, Gordon Swartz. From this union came three sons, Don, Dan and Richard.

Most of her time was spent on the family farm tending to her family and farm duties, but time was always found for community involvement, philanthropic organizations, friends, travel, and bridge!

In 1989, Elaine and Gordon purchased a cabin in the Whispering Pines area along the Boulder River south of Big Timber. Here they met many wonderful people, and enjoyed many years of beauty, and peaceful living.