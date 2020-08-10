Elayne LaVonne Cummings

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Elayne LaVonne (Sauvageau) Cummings, the first born of sixteen children, mother of two, grandmother of three, great grandmother of seven, passed away suddenly at the age of 89 years young. Elayne was born on June 5, 1931, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Louis and Gladys Sauvageau. She was raised in Belfield, North Dakota.
Elayne is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Sauvageau; sibling, Clare (Sauvageau) Lipp; brother-in-law, Maynard Lipp, and sister-in-law, Kay Sauvageau; along with many other beautiful family members.
She is survived by her two boys, along with her loving daughter-in-law, Kim Cummings (Dee Dee) and Robert (Bob) Cummings. Her grandchildren Lisa Hamilton (Justin), Kris Cummings (Katie), and Jana Beckerley (Rick). She will be missed by all seven of her great grandchildren, Allie Cummings, Wyatt Hamilton, Lauren Cummings, Trey Hamilton, Olivia Cummings, Kayl Beckerley, and Maddi Beckerley.
Elayne will be eternally remembered by her surviving siblings David Sauvageau (Evelyn), LaDonna Wanner (Don), Jeanette Monteleone (John), Charlie Sauvageau (Janice), Omer Sauvageau (Debbie), George Sauvageau (Jo An), Dorick Sauvageau (Betty), Marie Keller (Greg), Alice Huschka (Willie), Cathy Cerkoney (Edwin), Jim Sauvageau (JoAnne), Darrell Sauvageau, Kent Sauvageau (Laura), and Rita Obrigewitch (Neil). In addition, Auntie Elayne will also be remembered by all 56 nieces and nephews, and the rest of her enormous extended family.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Billings, MT. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Thomas Music Ministry, 2055 Woody Dr. Billings, MT 59102. Music was Elayne's true love in life and it ran deep within her beautiful soul.
Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
