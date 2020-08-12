× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elayne LaVonne (Sauvageau) Cummings

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Elayne LaVonne (Sauvageau) Cummings, the first born of sixteen children, mother of two, grandmother of three, great grandmother of seven, passed away suddenly at the age of 89 years young. Elayne was born on June 5, 1931 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Louis and Gladys Sauvageau. She was raised in Belfield, North Dakota.

Elayne is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Sauvageau; sibling, Clare (Sauvageau) Lipp; brother-in-law, Maynard Lipp, and sister-in-law, Kay Sauvageau, along with many other beautiful family members.

She is survived by her two boys, along with her loving daughter-in-law, Kim Cummings (Dee Dee) and Robert (Bob) Cummings. Her grandchildren Lisa Hamilton (Justin), Kris Cummings (Katie), and Jana Beckerley (Rick). She will be missed by all seven of her great grandchildren, Allie Cummings, Wyatt Hamilton, Lauren Cummings, Trey Hamilton, Olivia Cummings, Kayl Beckerley, and Maddi Beckerley.