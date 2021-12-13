Elden “Swede” Strand, was born on March 8, 1929 and raised in Ekalaka, Montana. He was the son of Olaf and Mabel (Billingsley) Strand. Swede was a life-long resident of eastern Montana.
Swede is survived by his sons Jim, Mike (grandson Chris), and Don Strand, and their families. Swede passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2021 at the Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City, MT due to complications from an infection at the age of 92. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com
