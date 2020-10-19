Eleanor Bachmeier is walking with heaven's angels. While she called Billings home for most of her adult life, she was born Dec. 14, 1931, to Dominick and Emma Staudinger, in Dickinson, North Dakota, and lived there throughout her youth.

After graduating high school, she began work at a phone company and as a waitress to save for her dream of becoming a nurse. On shift one day, a young man named Victor asked her for a date. They were married a year later at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bismarck, on July 7, 1952.

The couple moved to Beach, North Dakota, and began their life together, one that would last 68 years. Almost immediately, three children were born: Deborah, Darrel, and Cynthia, and in 1963, the family moved to Billings, Montana.

Eleanor (AKA GG Pickles) always kept a beautiful home, garden, and flowers. She fed all she loved well and in every way, treating them to the best German cooking, canned fare, and affectionate welcomes. Nothing brought her more joy than her family, and she gathered them around her at every chance.