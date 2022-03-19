Eleanor Hafla, age 78, of Billings, formerly of Miles City, passed away on March 16, 2022 at her home. A Visitation with Family to Receive Friends will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City, MT. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City, MT.