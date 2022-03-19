Eleanor Hafla, age 78, of Billings, formerly of Miles City, passed away on March 16, 2022 at her home. A Visitation with Family to Receive Friends will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City, MT. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City, MT.
To leave condolences for the family and read the full obituary please visit Stevenson & Sons Website at: www.stevensonandsons.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.