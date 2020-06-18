Elena Nicole Nelson
It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved daughter, Elena ‘Ella' Nicole Nelson, 17, from a tragic auto accident.
Ella was approaching her Senior year of high school, looking forward to utilizing her tremendous artistic talents in photography and painting after she graduated. Although she was both devoted to her studies as an excellent student and worked outside of school, Ella still made time for her brother, sister, boyfriend James, and those that needed her generous heart. As a strong force of life, she never lost her integrity or kindness. She loved spending time in nature with her dogs while looking for that perfect photo opportunity - the colors of sunsets and sunrises were of special interest. Everything Ella tackled, big or small, was with well-deserved confidence, a twinkle in her eye and flip of her hair.
She will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. When you think of Ella, remember her beautiful spirit, amazing smile and tremendous fashion sense. Live life to its fullest because it is fragile and much too short.
Ella is survived by her parents Laurena and Jeff Keller; father Damon Nelson; older brother Marshall; younger sister Marissa; grandparents Rick and Calene Smith; grandmother Sheila Smith; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, 304 34th Street West, Billings, Montana.
Following the service there will be a private family internment.
Due to current restrictions, there will not be a reception afterward.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the local animal shelter of your choice would honor Ella's love of animals.
