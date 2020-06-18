Elena Nicole Nelson

Ella was approaching her Senior year of high school, looking forward to utilizing her tremendous artistic talents in photography and painting after she graduated. Although she was both devoted to her studies as an excellent student and worked outside of school, Ella still made time for her brother, sister, boyfriend James, and those that needed her generous heart. As a strong force of life, she never lost her integrity or kindness. She loved spending time in nature with her dogs while looking for that perfect photo opportunity - the colors of sunsets and sunrises were of special interest. Everything Ella tackled, big or small, was with well-deserved confidence, a twinkle in her eye and flip of her hair.