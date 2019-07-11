{{featured_button_text}}

Elena Soledad Guerrero passed away Sunday morning, July 7, 2019 at St. James Healthcare in Butte. She was born Sunday, Dec. 28, 1975 in Billings to Robert and Shirley (Haley) Guerrero and attended Billings schools.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted in Billing and will be announced. Her complete obituary can be read at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

