Elenora K. Reiter

Elenora was born in Billings to Henry H. and Rose (Brum) Reiter. She attended school at Shepherd and graduated from Billings Senior High. She married Victor Reiter on Nov. 20, 1948, in Laurel, and farmed with her husband at Silesia until moving to Laurel in 1951, then to Billings in 1985. After her husband retired from Cenex refinery in 1989, they went on to winter in Tucson, Arizona, doing volunteer work for Wycliffe Bible translators. They then moved to Tucson in 1991. They returned to Billings in 2000 and, in 2002, her husband of 53 years passed away. Elenora continued making quilts and doing craft projects for family and friends until moving to a nursing facility due to health.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren.
Memorial service TBD at a later time.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
