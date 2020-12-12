Elerine Ruth Sequist LaRocque

Elerine is survived by her daughter Pamela (Dennis) Johnson of Billings; two granddaughters, Camille Johnson of Simms and Austrin (Stephen) Martens of Billings. She is also survived by her sister Marie Denning, her cousin Jim Smith, and a cousin Marie Welsh. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Larry Sequist LaRocque, her husband Joseph Lawrence LaRocque, her mother Verna Bloom Sequist, her father Theodore Sequist, her cousin Dave Johnson, and her grandfather Thore ‘Gramp' Sequist.

Elerine was born April 2, 1931, in Great Falls to Theodore and Verna (Bloom) Sequist. She was named after family friend Elerine Demers who was crowned Ms. Great Falls. Elerine grew up on the Simms Creek Ranch where they had cattle, sheep, chickens, and turkeys. She graduated from Simms High School and spent her youth on the ranch farming, irrigating, and working livestock. Later, she lived in Great Falls for several years with her husband and two children. Elerine and her family moved back to the Simms Creek Ranch in 1962 to take over from her mother. She and Joe raised excellent cattle and hay on the land that her grandfather homesteaded in 1891.