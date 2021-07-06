 Skip to main content
Elfrieda Kahler, age 96, passed away July 3, 2021 in Billings. She was born on Jan. 5, 1925 to Jacob and Caroline Albrecht, and grew up with one sister, one half-sister, two half-brothers, and two step brothers.

Throughout her life, Elfrieda worked at various places as a waitress and cook, and always loved to crochet and bowl. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; and is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Rukavina, Barbara (Don) Hoffman, and Ann (Mike) Hills, as well as five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church – attn: Christian Day School, 2336 St. Johns Ave. Billings, MT 59102. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

