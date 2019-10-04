{{featured_button_text}}

Elfriede Battey, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, wife and friend, passed away Oct. 2, 2019.

Elfriede was born in Germany on Sept. 5, 1928. She moved to Billings after WWII as a G.I. bride. She had three children, Karin, Bill and Robin.

She left Billings for a few years to live in Polson and Jamaica and then returned. She was a resident of Aspen View since 2017, where she had many friends with whom she participated in bridge, choir and social events.

Elfriede was an adventurer. She was intelligent, hard-working and fun loving. She was an avid animal lover and always had a couple dogs or cats at anytime. She loved her animals as much as people. She had a heart of gold.

Elfriede is preceded in death by her son, Robin in 2018. She is survived by her daughter Karin Hayter (Tom) of Columbia, MO. and son Bill Ludwick (Karen) of Polson, MT. and many other loving generations. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local animal shelter or humane society.

