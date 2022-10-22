Elisabeth Nicole (Eagle Child Woman) Garcia

Elisabeth Nicole Garcia Wambdi Chinja Wi (Eagle Child Woman), 42, of Billings passed away at her home of natural causes. Elisabeth was the only child born to Florence McGeshick Garcia and Nicolas Garcia. Elisabeth was a Southside Girl. She was an enrolled member of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community of Mole Lake WI and was proud of her Native and Mexican heritage. She excelled in academics at all levels. She was brilliant, funny, kind, generous, and beautiful. She helped everyone, especially the underdog. Elisabeth attended Billings Senior High and received her GED. She attended MSU Billings for a few years. She worked at BLM, Incare Network, Target, and St. John's Mission Ridge. She loved music (oldies), was a strong Democrat, and always supported minorities, the oppressed, women and children, and animals. But her main purpose was to be an adoring Mom to her 3 children, the loves of her life. She is survived by her mom Florence, her beloved children Caleb, Diego, and Kalee (her clone) and her cat Snickers. Also surviving her are her grandmas/aunties: Susan VanZile, Marilyn and Lucy McGeshick, Rosalie Reyna, Rena McGeshick, Rose Morsette, Rhonda Mason, Gloria Collins, Angie Gonzales, Terry Salazar, Danna Runsabove, Lanette Clark, Colleen Clark, Michelle Gasek, Johnel Barcus, Cookie Desjarlais, Pauline Danforth, Melanie Peterson, Penny Chandler, and Carole Falcon Chandler. Her Uncles/Dads are: Fred Jr., Joe, and James McGeshick, John BullShows, Joe Reyna, Butch Bell, Butch Salazar, and Al Chandler. Her Brothers/cousins are: Pete Ramirez, Mark, Michael and Danny Eder, Dr. Cole McGeshick, Walter Runsabove, Steve Bell, Sam McCracken Jr., Aaron, Cameron, Clay and Roy McGeshick, Johnny and Paul Reyna, David Romero III, and Anthony Gonzales. Sisters/cousins are: Angie Garcia, Melissa VanZile, Marisa VanZile, McKenzie Welsh, Nikita Bell, Angie Figueroa, Jackie Moran, Dina Fullerton, JaNae Collins, Beatrice Welch, Bobbi Jo Narducci, Micky Mascarena, BobiJo Romero, Cora Chandler, and Leanda Cashman.Elisabeth was preceded in death by: Dad Nick, grandparents Fred and Joyce McGeshick and Jovita and Bill Briceno, Patty and Rick McGeshick, Ramona, Connie, and Roy.Viewing October 23 at Smith's Chapel. Funeral is at 10 on October 24 at St. Thomas Catholic Church.