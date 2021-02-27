Elizabeth A. ‘Dede' Lehfeldt, 91, of Laurel and former Lewistown resident died Friday morning, Feb. 19, 2021, in Billings of natural causes. Memorial Services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Cloyd Chapel in Lewistown. Committal for Gil and Dede will follow the service in the Lewistown City Cemetery, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.