Elizabeth Ann Hert, passed away in Ridgecrest, California in her home on Sept. 7, 2019. Liz was employed at China Lake Naval Base and had been for 25 years.
She is survived by a sister, Linda Lawrence (Scott), a brother, Bill Hert (Theresa) and a brother Larry Hert. Nephews, Willie Lawrence, Rocky Hert, Neices, Sandra Moore, and Leah Hert. Numerous Grand nieces and nephews, and a special cousin Sharon Hert and extended family. Liz was preceded in death by her Father, Mother and a brother Frank Hert.
Liz will be remembered for her vivacious personality, and her wonderful laugh. Cremation has taken place and the family will have a memorial at a later date.
