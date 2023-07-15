Elizabeth Ann Hull passed away on July 11, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, due to a rapidly progressive degenerative neurologic disease.

Elizabeth was born on Feb. 2, 1948, in Columbus, to John and Pearl Rouane. Elizabeth's humble life began on Joe Hill Creek in a three-room house, later moving to Shane Creek. Most of her grade school years were spent in Upper Whitebird County School. She graduated from Columbus High School and attended business college in Spokane, Washington.

Elizabeth spent many years in Dayton, Wyoming, working for the Black Lung Association and later moved to Billings, where she served as the executive secretary to the president of KOA Campgrounds - a position she thoroughly enjoyed.

Elizabeth and Mackay met on a blind date in 1990 and were married in August 1995 at their family home, surrounded by a huge group of family and friends. Their marriage united children Christopher and Andrea with Chelsea and Brittany. Mackay and his partners recruited her to join their oral and maxillofacial surgery practice, where she was a main front desk asset for 16 years.

Elizabeth thoroughly enjoyed jewelry making and spent hours in her "bead cave," creating unique and beautiful pieces to sell at various craft shows and to gift to family and friends.

Mackay and Elizabeth built a log home on the East Rosebud River the year of their marriage. Their cabin was their haven, a place for making memories. Over the years, they were very active with their children and grandchildren, hiking, kayaking/tubing the river and putting up a zipline. Due to their mutual love of antiques, together, they created Hull's Antiques. Just like the American pickers, they loved their roads trips to the Midwest, buying antiques and filling a large trailer for their business. Elizabeth's faith in the Lord and gentle soul made it easy for everyone in her life to love and admire her.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Mackay; children Christopher (Erin) Hull, Andrea (Thomas) Hull Stallworth, Chelsea (Aaron) Swedelius Jarvis, Brittany (Shylo) Swedelius Mckinsey. Granchildren include Lucas, Madeline, Soleil, Carter, Nolan and Pearl. She is survived by her brother, John (Gerri) Rouane; and sisters Patricia Ayers and Janette (Curt) Rosman.

There will be a small family service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church and a celebration of life and ash burial at their home on the East Rosebud River.

Relevant remains have been donated to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Brain Repository to support continuing research. We hope this will help in the future dealing with devastating neurological diseases.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RiverStone Health Hospice, as they were remarkable in assisting Elizabeth's transition to her final home.