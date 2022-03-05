Elizabeth “Bette” Duray was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on Feb. 27, 2022 at the age of 75.
She was born to Frances (Pietrusewski) and Vincent Pulcinski in Greenbush, MN on Dec 9, 1946. After Graduating High School she married the love of her life, Bruce Duray on July 2, 1966. Together they have six children: Bart (Jennifer) Duray of Billings, Briant (Susan) Duray of Billings, Matt (Christina) Duray of Billings, Melissa (Lance) Hull of Laurel, Miranda (Ross) Kulzer of Whitefish, and Aaron Duray of Billlings.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.curesearch.org in memory of Carson Duray.
Services will be held at Cremation or Funeral Gallery on March 12th in Billings, MT www.cfgbillings.com.
