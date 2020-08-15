Elizabeth ‘Betty' Allen, age 97, of Billings, passed August 12, 2020. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Betty was born May 28, 1923, on Blue Creek, twelve miles south of Billings, to Carl and Eva (Streitmater) Romee.
She started school at Taft elementary in Billings and spent the rest of grade school in a one-room school house on Upper Blue Creek. She attended Senior High for a short time.
She married David Strutz and one son, Eugene ‘Gene' Carl Strutz was born.
On November 1, 1946 she married Gilbert L. Allen. They had three children, Robert ‘Bob', William ‘Bill', and Margaret ‘Mickey'. Gil helped raise Gene along with theirs. The children were grown when they adopted two granddaughters Evelyn and Brenda Strutz.
She worked at St. Vincent Hospital as a nurse's aide on Pediatrics. In 1959 she started as a meat wrapper, worked for Rich Plan, Your Food Bank and retired after many years at Northside Locker Plant. The family owned and operated Evergreen Dairy a licensed retail raw milk dairy.
She and Gil enjoyed their time at the race track with their registered quarter horses. They had a mobile home at Hebgen Lake for many years and enjoyed fishing and the friends they met there.
Mom lived for her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Every Christmas the family got cookies, choke cherry jelly and popcorn balls. She always said she was put on this earth just to be a mother and grandmother. Mom was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader.
She was married to her husband Gil for 61 years, three sons Gene (Linda) of Billings, Bob (Bobbie) of Libby, and Bill (Kathy) of Pensacola, FL. Three daughters, Mickey Miller, Evelyn Klose and Brenda (Eli) Harmoning all of Billings. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son Gene, daughter-in-law Linda, parents, siblings, and a son-in-law, Kenneth Zachmeier.
