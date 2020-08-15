× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth ‘Betty' Allen, age 97, of Billings, passed August 12, 2020. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Betty was born May 28, 1923, on Blue Creek, twelve miles south of Billings, to Carl and Eva (Streitmater) Romee.

She started school at Taft elementary in Billings and spent the rest of grade school in a one-room school house on Upper Blue Creek. She attended Senior High for a short time.

She married David Strutz and one son, Eugene ‘Gene' Carl Strutz was born.

On November 1, 1946 she married Gilbert L. Allen. They had three children, Robert ‘Bob', William ‘Bill', and Margaret ‘Mickey'. Gil helped raise Gene along with theirs. The children were grown when they adopted two granddaughters Evelyn and Brenda Strutz.

She worked at St. Vincent Hospital as a nurse's aide on Pediatrics. In 1959 she started as a meat wrapper, worked for Rich Plan, Your Food Bank and retired after many years at Northside Locker Plant. The family owned and operated Evergreen Dairy a licensed retail raw milk dairy.