Elizabeth "Betty" Ayre

Our beloved Mom, Elizabeth "Betty" Ayre passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, in the presence of family at the Eastern Montana Veteran's Home.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a vigil service being held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, at the Chapel of the Silha Funeral Home, Glendive, MT. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on October 5, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive.

Silha Funeral Home of Glendive is entrusted with arrangements.

