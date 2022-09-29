Our beloved Mom, Elizabeth "Betty" Ayre passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, in the presence of family at the Eastern Montana Veteran's Home.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a vigil service being held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, at the Chapel of the Silha Funeral Home, Glendive, MT. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on October 5, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive.
Silha Funeral Home of Glendive is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.