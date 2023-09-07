BILLINGS—Elizabeth “Ginny” Maus passed away on Sept. 5, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Norwood, Massachusetts, to John and Elizabeth (Betty) O’Bocki. She married Francis (Bud) Maus on May 2, 1953, and together they had eight children: Margaret “Peggy” Marsh (Dennis), Virginia “Ginger” Treece (Steve), Francis “Frank/Chuck” Maus, David “Dusty” Maus, Elizabeth “Beth” Ross (Jim), Gary Maus (Debbie), Dan Maus (Nancy), James “Mooch” Maus (Michelle).

She loved her family, loved to travel, and was very devout in her Catholic faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her parents, John and Betty O’Bocki; daughter, Peggy Marsh; and son-in-law, Steve Treece. She is survived by her other seven children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren and five soon-to-be six great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with a vigil service to follow on Friday, Sept. 8, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. Per Ginny’s wishes, her funeral mass and burial will be held in Westwood, Massachusetts, at a later date.