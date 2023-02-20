Elizabeth "Lisha" Koch, 88, peacefully passed away after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. The strength and grace she sustained in fighting this painful cancer for 35 years is both a testament to her faith in God's healing power as well as to the character of her spirit.

Lisha was born in Hardin to Leo and Elizabeth Besel. Being one of 12 children, resources were few, but love, laughter and song were always abundant. Lisha's childhood gave her an unshakable foundation of strength both in spirit and body that would serve her well throughout her life.

On June 2, 1956, Lisha married Dale Koch. Lisha's desire to be a mother and homemaker would become reality with the birth of her son, Scott, and then her twins, Kandi and Clark; however, she was "Mom" to many throughout her years. Lisha was the happiest when her home was filled with family and friends who would often enjoy a meal or freshly baked pastry, with a pot of coffee, and then a game of cards and a fudge bar.

Lisha loved her Lord Jesus and lived through this life's challenges knowing one day her pain would be gone as she entered the home that Jesus prepared for her. Lisha was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Bible School, and serving others through LWML. Lisha was an avid golfer, bridge player, and met her friends at Bob's IGA on Monday mornings for coffee.

Lisha was met in Heaven by her husband and parents and so many more dear loved ones that we can picture the reunion much like the holidays the family had when there were so many in attendance a rented hall was required.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. Johns Ave. There will be a private burial at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

The family wants to thank Dr. Patrick Cobb and his staff for the many years of exceptional care, compassion and love with which you treated our mother. Also, a special thank you to her caregivers this past year.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that you take time to visit someone you love with whom you haven't seen in some time and/or find a "mom" to visit.

Please share the Word of God and His promise of eternal life as a way of honoring Lisha's love for Jesus.

Please know, Mom, we love you very much and your memory will be carried on through your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and the many, many people whose lives you touched. Thank you, dear Mom, and we look forward to the day we are reunited with you in Heaven.

