Elizabeth Jaeger

BILLINGS - Liz went home to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, August 7, 2022.

She was born June 28, 2005 with severe Cerebral Palsy. She was non verbal and confined to a wheelchair. However, Liz had a contagious light and joy! She was loud laughter and animation! She was a great communicator and loved being the center of attention. She so enjoyed social interaction and made friends easily. People were drawn to and inspired by her. She had a way of bringing people together. Her circle of friends were an amazing blessing!

Liz loved life! She was adventurous, courageous, and a spirited girl! She enjoyed skiing with Eagle Mount, taking walks in any kind of weather with her dad at Riverfront Park, being pushed in the jogger for mom's running races - she especially loved passing others! She loved family sledding, scavenger hunts, and games with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her happiness was a spectacle! Arms and legs flailing, and screaming laughter! There was nothing better than hearing her laughter.

During her time working out at Granite Fitness, Liz was nominated and won Most Inspirational Member of the Year.

She enjoyed teaching others about her condition. She spent time with Ben Steele Middle School, sixth grade, science students and Rocky Mountain College O.T. students teaching them all about cerebral palsy and all of the amazing things she could do.

She was most proud of her accomplishments at Rehab Without Walls in Seattle. She worked extremely hard at reaching her goals. Every summer for 3 weeks. She was in her element. She was competitive. She was successful. It was her favorite time of year.

Liz loved homeschool with Angela Valdez and Cathy Burton. She mostly loved giving them the sigh and eye roll!

Liz had such a great sense of humor. Again, there was nothing better than the sound of her laughter. She loved being involved in family shenanigans and playing tricks on those she loved.

Liz is survived by her father, Blake Jaeger. Mother, Jennifer Jaeger. Brother Jake Jaeger. Twin sister, Emily Jaeger. (M) Grandmother, Mary Pirtz. (M) Grandparents George and Donna Hernandez. (P) Grandparents Pete and Betty Jaeger. Many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday August 11, 2022 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. A reception will follow at Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eagle Mount or Special Olympics. Lamentations 3:22-26, 31-33The faithful love of the Lord never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning. I say to myself, "The Lord is my inheritance; therefore, I will hope in him! The Lord is good to those who depend on him, to those who search for him. So it is good to wait quietly for salvation from the Lord. For no one is abandoned by the Lord forever. Though he brings grief, he also shows compassion because of the greatness of his unfailing love. For he does not enjoy hurting people or causing them sorrow."