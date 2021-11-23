Elizabeth “Liz” Melius, 97, of Billings, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, at TenderNest Assisted Living.
She was born a Depression-era baby on Sept. 29, 1924, in New England, North Dakota, to Dominik and Susie (Geiger) Melius, Russian immigrants. At age 6, she moved with her family to Sidney, and then to the Billings area, living on the O'Donnell-McGirl and Otich ranches and attending Progressive and Pioneer Schools. During family moves, she attended Roosevelt, Shiloh and Broadwater schools, with her first year of high school at Lincoln Junior High. Her sophomore year was in the newly-opened Billings Senior High, where she graduated in 1943.
After graduation, Liz became executive secretary at Yellowstone Beauty Supply. Thereafter, Radio Station KBMY hired her as receptionist, traffic director, bookkeeper and executive secretary. While with KBMY, she ran the weekly radio show “Your Girl Friday,” which made her the first female disc jockey in Montana.
After more than 20 years in radio, she joined KULR-TV as traffic director and then became executive secretary until her retirement 27 years later... over 47 years in electronic media employment.
Liz volunteered at many nonprofit organizations, long before and after retirement. ZooMontana was her last volunteer site.
Liz liked music, performances, researching, art, astronomy, reading, writing poetry, finances, golf, and also did some self-proclaimed creative sewing and painting. She also raised vegetables (especially foreign and heirloom tomatoes) and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, two sisters, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and five nephews.
She is survived by her nephews, Barry and Dennis Shaw of New Orleans, Mel (Karen) Melius; nieces Juleen (Rod) Nielsen and Vonda (Jim) Fletcher of Billings, and Barb (Robert) Wachob of Indianapolis, Indiana; plus a parcel of grand and really grand nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in spring 2022. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders or charity of choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.