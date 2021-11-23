Elizabeth “Liz” Melius, 97, of Billings, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, at TenderNest Assisted Living.

She was born a Depression-era baby on Sept. 29, 1924, in New England, North Dakota, to Dominik and Susie (Geiger) Melius, Russian immigrants. At age 6, she moved with her family to Sidney, and then to the Billings area, living on the O'Donnell-McGirl and Otich ranches and attending Progressive and Pioneer Schools. During family moves, she attended Roosevelt, Shiloh and Broadwater schools, with her first year of high school at Lincoln Junior High. Her sophomore year was in the newly-opened Billings Senior High, where she graduated in 1943.

After graduation, Liz became executive secretary at Yellowstone Beauty Supply. Thereafter, Radio Station KBMY hired her as receptionist, traffic director, bookkeeper and executive secretary. While with KBMY, she ran the weekly radio show “Your Girl Friday,” which made her the first female disc jockey in Montana.

After more than 20 years in radio, she joined KULR-TV as traffic director and then became executive secretary until her retirement 27 years later... over 47 years in electronic media employment.

Liz volunteered at many nonprofit organizations, long before and after retirement. ZooMontana was her last volunteer site.