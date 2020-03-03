Elizabeth Majerus
Betty joined her husband Leonard and her 3 daughters in heaven with her family at her side at Lasting Legacy on Sunday March 1, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1926 in Havre to Chester Joseph and Delia Merle Redwing Solomon. Betty grew up on the family ranch south of Havre and went to country school until her high school years. She graduated from Havre High School in 1944 and enrolled into Nursing School. On June 27, 1945 she married Leonard Majerus in Havre and moved to their own little place. It was here that they started their family in 1946 and then moved to the Carmichael place south of Roundup in 1948. As the family grew, they transformed their home into the Majerus Ranch where they always had an open door policy. It didn't take long for the new family to become involved with the neighbors and their lifelong friendships as they joined the community dances and the Roundup Ridge Riders. They were involved in the community activities at Klein and Roundup and active members of St. Benedict's Catholic church. They could be found working at the dinners at the church, the annual St. Benedicts Turkey dinner and the John Deere Day dinners. In 1964 Mom and Dad bought into the A and A Implement dealership. This also got them involved in the Chamber of Commerce, Fourth of July Rodeo and later the Fair Board. Mom was always at Dad's side in these endeavors as his right hand and secretary.
Rodeo was a fact of life in her family between her bother and her kids participating. She enjoyed watching her family from the Little Britches through high school and the collegiate and the Pro Rodeo levels. Traveling was important to Betty, she even managed to get Dad off the ranch to travel with family and friends. Their adventures took them to Mexico, Australia, Tahiti, California, Hawaii, Alaska and even a pilgrimage to Europe. The family celebrated with them on a family trip to Florida and also a cruise trip to Hawaii to celebrate their anniversaries. Since family and community was important to Betty and Leonard, their kids hosted parties to celebrate their 40th, 50th and 60th anniversaries.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, her brother Edmond Solomon, her daughters, Patricia Ann, Judith Marie, Jean Louise, and an infant grandson. Also, she lost two special nephews, Cliff Solomon and Tom Majerus.
She is survived by her kids: Gilbert (Julie) Majerus of Roundup; Linda (Mike) Moran of Ulm; Dan (Chary) Majerus of Conrad; Kathy Majerus of Billings; and Jim (Cheryl) Majerus of Billings. Grandkids: Shelly (Darik) Angel of Gilbert, Az; Scott (Kendra) Moran of Billings; Shane(Betsy) Moran of Marysville; Robert (Kristy) of Wilsall; Shannon Majerus, Amy (Darrick) Angel, Tara (Brad) Kinsey all of Roundup; Tiffany (Daniel) Alovert of Castle Rock, Co; Jodi (Kris) Delaney of Helena; Casey (Teresa) Majerus of Anaconda; Luke Majerus of Missoula and Carly Majerus of New York City, NY Great Grandchildren: Kaitlin and Selena Angel, Chase, Caitlin and Cassandra Moran, Madeline and Scarlett Delaney, Jaden and Kairos Jay, Teigan and Rance Kinsey, Cameron, Mason and Hudson Alovert, Zoie and Zaiden Majerus, Macy and Mardie Moran; Althea and Eloise Majerus. She also cherished her two sister-in-laws Peggy Majerus and Judy Solomon. She is also survived by all her nephews and nieces along with a multitude of “adopted” children and a multitude of friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Lasting Legacy for the outstanding care that she received over the past 15 months. Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Services will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday March 6, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Interment will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Calvary Cemetery in Havre.
Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
