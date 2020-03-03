Elizabeth Majerus

Betty joined her husband Leonard and her 3 daughters in heaven with her family at her side at Lasting Legacy on Sunday March 1, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1926 in Havre to Chester Joseph and Delia Merle Redwing Solomon. Betty grew up on the family ranch south of Havre and went to country school until her high school years. She graduated from Havre High School in 1944 and enrolled into Nursing School. On June 27, 1945 she married Leonard Majerus in Havre and moved to their own little place. It was here that they started their family in 1946 and then moved to the Carmichael place south of Roundup in 1948. As the family grew, they transformed their home into the Majerus Ranch where they always had an open door policy. It didn't take long for the new family to become involved with the neighbors and their lifelong friendships as they joined the community dances and the Roundup Ridge Riders. They were involved in the community activities at Klein and Roundup and active members of St. Benedict's Catholic church. They could be found working at the dinners at the church, the annual St. Benedicts Turkey dinner and the John Deere Day dinners. In 1964 Mom and Dad bought into the A and A Implement dealership. This also got them involved in the Chamber of Commerce, Fourth of July Rodeo and later the Fair Board. Mom was always at Dad's side in these endeavors as his right hand and secretary.