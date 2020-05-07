Elizabeth (Schuman) Clark, 38, passed away from natural causes in Missoula on April 5, 2020. Beth was born in 1981 in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, the fourth child of Diane Erhart and Rick Schuman. She grew up in Kenton, Delaware and graduated from Smyrna High School in 2000.

Beth attended Wesley College before enlisting in the Army Reserve and receiving training as an occupational therapist. Her service with the Army took her to Texas, Hawaii, Germany, and Washington, D.C. Upon her return to Delaware, Beth completed her undergraduate degree at Wilmington University, then moved to Missoula and continued her service in the Army Reserve while attending law school at the University of Montana. She graduated with honors in 2012, then went on to earn an additional law degree from the University of Washington School of Law in 2015. She has worked the past few years as an associate at Bjornson Jones Mungas PLLC in Missoula, and served as the Board Chair for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Montana.