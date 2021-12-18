Elizabeth (Sis) Johnson Scheafer passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, in Billings, Montana, after a brief illness. She would have turned 102 in Jan. Sis and her twin brother Oscar (Buster) Johnson were born to Frank and Edna Johnson in Killdeer, North Dakota on Jan. 10, 1920.

Mom married our Dad, John and they made their home in Billings, Montana. Their home was a safe place for everyone. They treated all who ended up in their home as part of their family. Mom and Dad loved all of them.

Mom was a stay-at-home mom for many years. She loved baking spudnuts, bread and cookies and was known for bringing her cookie box when visiting family. She was the baker of many cakes for special occasions.

She volunteered for the Garfield PTA and eventually ended up working many years at Garfield school and retiring from Garfield.

Mom loved watching her son and grandkids play sports. She was a big supporter of Legion baseball. The Utah Jazz was her basketball team, she could list the players and coaches.