Ella M. Sutherland, 77, of Billings, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Sutherland of Billings; her three children, Tami Sutherland (Tim) of Pringle, South Dakota, Terry Sutherland (Roberta) of Belgrade and stepson Todd Sutherland (Lori) of Laurel; sister Jeannie Conlon of Pringle; grandchildren Jamie, Zachary, Breana, Christian, David and Travis; and five great-grandchildren.

Ella was born on July 29, 1943, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Eugene and Mary (Pollard) Briggs. She married Bob Sutherland in Buffalo, Wyoming, in 1965. After their marriage, the couple moved to Billings.

An active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, she enjoyed helping with funeral luncheons. She also enjoyed needlepoint and golf. She worked at Wells Fargo Bank and at Billings Clinic in the Call Center.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.