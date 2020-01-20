Ella Marie Jansma, 75, of Laurel, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Jan. 15, 2020. Ella was born June 20, 1944 in Albany, MO, to Helen and William Wood.
In 1947, Ella and family moved to Reedpoint where she attended school. She graduated from Reedpoint High School with high honors (valedictorian) in 1962. After graduation, she met and fell in love with David Jansma. They were married Feb. 28, 1963. Dave and Ella have three children Terri Jansma, Todd (Melanie) Jansma and Troy (Patty) Jansma, four grandkids, and four great grandkids. Being a Mom was her priority, but she had many talents, such as creating beautiful cakes, sewing quilts, and crafting. Ella had various jobs she retired from Core Enterprise. After retirement, she cherished time with her grandkids and great grandkids, all of whom were loved and cherished.
Ella is survived by husband of 57 years, Dave Jansma, brothers Bob (Diana)Wood of Laurel, Ervin (Peggy) Wood of Laurel, Boyd (Rozella) Wood of Asotin, WA, sister Alice (Vern) Harman of Post falls, ID, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Ella was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and her youngest sister.
Ella was cremated and there will be no service as she requested.
