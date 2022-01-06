Ella Marie Michel

Born to Willis and Marie Haagenson on Oct. 3, 1940, Ella Marie grew up north of Peerless, Montana, the oldest of four children. She graduated from Peerless High School in 1957 and soon married her great love, Wayne Michel.

As a mother to three beloved children, she moved multiple times for her husband's jobs in highway patrol and later car sales, including to Jordan, Billings, Bozeman, and Helena. Wayne and Ella Marie enjoyed boating and teaching their children to water ski and loved the many hours spent on Ennis Lake and Canyon Ferry with friends. They returned to Billings after Wayne's retirement. They enjoyed traveling in their RV and sending postcards to their grandchildren of their travels. Each winter they went south to Arizona, and after Wayne passed, Ella Marie continued the snowbird lifestyle each winter. Ella Marie had numerous friends - from childhood, travels, and jobs - who will miss her cards, calls, and company over coffee.