Ellen Amelia Mouat Langston was born on July 30, 1926, and passed away on Oct. 25, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born in Rancher, Montana, to Lena Peterson Mouat and Jeremiah James Mouat. Ellen is survived by her sons James and Radford, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and brother Donald Mouat.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, and brothers James, Douglas, William, and John Mouat.

A memorial service is planned for Nov. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Nye Community Church.

