Ellen C. Paige-Niemi

Survived by husband, John Niemi, sister Pamela Arndt (Richard), brother Charlie Page (Ella), 7 nieces and nephews, step-daughter Laura Niemi (Adam Gascoine), and 4 grand-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Eugene & Elora Page and sister Marjorie Page Stirling.

Born in St. Paul, MN, moved to Billings, MT at age 9. Graduated Billings Sr. High School in 1961. Graduated Colorado State University in 1965. Moved to Denver and began her career in insurance claims in 1969 and retired as Assistant Vice President in 1999.

No memorial service. https://obituaries.crematesimply.com/obituary/Ellen-Page-Niemi

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
