Ellen C. Wood
Ellen C. Wood

Ellen C. Wood

Ellen C. Wood, 77, of Winnett, MT passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Services will be held later in the year; cremation has taken place.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Ellen's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

