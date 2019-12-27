{{featured_button_text}}

Early Christmas morning Ellen D. Carlson passed away peacefully. She was born Feb. 10, 1931, to Daniel E. and Ellen D. Nelson (Flynn). She graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1949 and married Hans Carlson in August of 1949. Ellen worked for Huntley Project Schools in the cafeteria for 32 years.

She is survived by her daughter Christy (Alvin), granddaughter Jena (George), great granddaughter Elle (Ryan), great grandson Rylan, brother Jim Nelson and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Hans Carlson, brothers Jack, Lawrence and David and sisters Anita and Lura.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 11am at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballantine, MT., followed by interment at Pleasantview Cemetery.

