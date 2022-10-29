Ellen Evon "Bonnie" Herminghaus

Ellen Evon Herminghaus, “Bonnie”, passed into the next life after 101 wonderful years! Born in Judith Gap, Montana to Joseph and Sadie Redmond in 1921, Bonnie spent her youth on the homestead herding cows and working in the garden with her brothers Jack, Danny, and sister Jane. In 1931, due to dust bowl weather, the family gave up on farming and moved to Billings. Bonnie attended Kate Fratt Memorial School and thus began her lifelong association with St. Patrick’s Church. After graduating from high school, Bonnie attended nurses training at St. Vincent Hospital’s Marillac Hall and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1942. After graduation, many of her classmates entered the armed services, and Bonnie hoped to join them to assist with the war efforts. Since her brother was already in the service it was decided she would stay in Billings and keep the home fires burning. The Sisters subsequently offered Bonnie an opportunity to go to John Hopkins University for supervisory training, and she returned to Billings to supervise the OB/GYN department at Saint Vincent’s Hospital – her salary was $110 a month. Her involvement with St. Vincent’s Hospital spanned over 70 years, continuing well into her nineties as a volunteer.

While working for a physicians group in the Hart-Albin Building, Bonnie met the love of her life Richard Herminghaus. After they were married, Bonnie retired from nursing to provide a comfortable home for the family. Bonnie and Rich were married 59 years, enjoying the company of close friends and family, traveling, and raising four children. Bonnie’s family was central to her life and their home was a focal point for holiday celebrations, barbeques, and family reunions over the years. For years, she made time daily to visit her mother Sadie and in-laws Dick and Grace Herminghaus when they were in assisted living.

Bonnie was joyful, witty, and enjoyed a dynamic life attending her children’s activities, playing bridge, going to lunch with friends, and she especially enjoyed going to exercise class. She was an active volunteer and loved everything about her experiences. Bonnie was particularly honored to be a member of the Associates of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth for 31 years and spent many hours studying, praying, and working to deepen her faith.

Bonnie relished the simple elegance of daily things: from a pretty spoon for her applesauce to a crystal salt decanter, fun napkin rings for guests, a beautiful coffee cup, and the glorious blue dishes given to her by her good friend Kay Latta. Bonnie told stories like no one else and had an incredible recollection of details and names. A favorite was from her childhood telling about the rain barrel slats they used for skis, which were attached to their feet with worn out bicycle inner tubes. “We just put them on our feet and off we would go!” And then there was the squirrel that snuck into her house and ran around the windowsills and curtains trying to escape, and met his match when the neighbor’s dog Billie chased him out. “I think the squirrel was more afraid of me than I was of him.” Bonnie absolutely cherished her friends, old and new. She would meet someone and they immediately became a friend. Her friends spanned from the grocery store, to the pharmacy, medical staff and nurses, the security personnel at MSUB, and exercise group at St. Vincent’s, to most recently the staff at Westpark Village. Nothing was better than seeing her face light up when she saw a friend!

Bonnie was fortunate to stay in her beloved home well beyond her hundredth birthday, and particularly enjoyed the many visits, phone calls, and cards from family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Jeff Johnson and his team for years of excellent health care, the caregivers from Right at Home, and the skilled and compassionate caregivers at Westpark Village who provided laughter and care for Bonnie in her last months. Bonnie is survived by her children Sue (Stan), Trisha (Joe), Ellen (Scott), and Rich in addition to five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity that supports the homeless, the hungry, or our veterans.

A Funeral Vigil will be held at Michelotti-Sawyers Funeral Home on November 25th at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Patrick’s Co-Cathedral on November 26th at 1 p.m., followed by a reception at the Elks Lodge.