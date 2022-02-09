Ellen “Frances” Moore Donohoe, 93, of Billings, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Sweetwater Retirement Community in Billings, Montana. She was born June 24, 1928, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Frank and Josephine “Josie” (Wood) Moore. On Jan. 9, 1949, she was united in marriage to Alvin “West” Donohoe. Frances lived in Texas and California, before moving to Luther, Montana where she was involved in ranching. In 2005, she moved to Billings, Montana. Her community activities usually involved kids, including FFA, 4H, Farm Bureau, T-Bone Cowbelles, and the Luther Church. Frances was also a gifted artist who painted beautifully.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, in-laws, nephew Walter, and good friend Cheryl. Frances is survived by her daughter Doris Donohoe; sons Glen (Denise) and Jess (Cindy) Donohoe, sister-in-law Rae Donohoe, nieces and nephews, and three grand dogs. She was a sweet lady who will be missed by many. A special thanks to Sweetwater Retirement Community and Stillwater Hospice.

A graveside service for Frances will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Billings, Montana. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.