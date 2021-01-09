 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ellen Hanser
0 entries

Ellen Hanser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ellen Hanser

Ellen Hanser passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at her home in Broadview, Montana, with her children by her side. Ellen Moore, born March 25, 1930, was raised on her family ranch west of Two Dot. This avid horsewoman became the 1952 Montana State Rodeo Queen and graduated with honors.

She led an adventurous life. She taught home economics, English riding, and traveled extensively through Europe as a TWA stewardess where she supervised 300 hostesses. She was a PR rep for the California Wine Institute and for the Washington Wheat Commission. She returned to Montana and hosted her own TV show "Midday Noon" highlighting farm and ranch news.

Ellen married Bill Hanser of Broadview and thrived again as a rancher and as a farmer's wife. She and Bill, both devout Catholics, raised four children and took on parenting and later grandparenting with gusto. For more information and photos, see the Dahl Funeral Chapel website.

The family requests donations go to Broadview Community Center, PO Box 22, Broadview, MT 59015.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News