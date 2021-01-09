Ellen Hanser passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at her home in Broadview, Montana, with her children by her side. Ellen Moore, born March 25, 1930, was raised on her family ranch west of Two Dot. This avid horsewoman became the 1952 Montana State Rodeo Queen and graduated with honors.

She led an adventurous life. She taught home economics, English riding, and traveled extensively through Europe as a TWA stewardess where she supervised 300 hostesses. She was a PR rep for the California Wine Institute and for the Washington Wheat Commission. She returned to Montana and hosted her own TV show "Midday Noon" highlighting farm and ranch news.

Ellen married Bill Hanser of Broadview and thrived again as a rancher and as a farmer's wife. She and Bill, both devout Catholics, raised four children and took on parenting and later grandparenting with gusto. For more information and photos, see the Dahl Funeral Chapel website.

The family requests donations go to Broadview Community Center, PO Box 22, Broadview, MT 59015.